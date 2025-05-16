Within the framework of the XVI International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum,” a plenary session titled “Digitalization: A New Reality and Enhanced Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation” took place.

Experts continued the discussion initiated at the BRICS summit regarding digitalization, emphasizing that amid global economic changes and challenges, it has become a pivotal factor in strengthening cooperation between Russia and the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the session, participants examined the implementation of innovative technologies, shared successful examples of digital project execution, and discussed interstate partnerships and experience exchange. The meeting was moderated by Abdelilah Belatik, Secretary-General of the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI).

The forum is scheduled to continue until May 18. TASS serves as the official general information partner of the forum.