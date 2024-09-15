Nearly 30 buildings damaged in wildfires in Rostov Region — governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 15. /TASS/. Nearly 30 buildings, including 13 single-family houses, have been damaged by wildfires in Russia’s southern Rostov Region, the region’s governor, Vasily Golubev, said.

"As of eight in the evening, firefighting operations continue in the Rostov Region. As wildfires spread into populated localities, twenty-nine buildings, including 13 single-family houses, were damaged in two districts," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, no one was hurt in the fires and assistance will be rendered to those who lost their housings and property.

Apart from that, in his words, three wildfires continue raging on an area of 7.4 hectares in three districts.