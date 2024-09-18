Putin extends food embargo on imports from Western countries for two years

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The embargo on agricultural products from Western countries introduced in 2014 has been extended for the first time for two years at once - from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2026. The decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new decree extends the embargo for two years at a time, while previously the additional term of such a measure was no more than one year.

The food embargo, introduced in response to the unfriendly actions of the West, has been in effect in Russia since August 7, 2014, with respect to products from the US, the EU, Australia, Norway, and Canada, then this list was expanded to include other European countries and Ukraine.