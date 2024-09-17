At least 8 people killed, some 2,800 injured in pager explosions across Lebanon — official

BEIRUT, September 17. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed and about 2,800 wounded by exploding handheld pagers across Lebanon, Acting Health Minister Firas Abiad said.

"More than 2,800 people were injured and eight others were killed, including a girl, in pager detonations in several Lebanese regions. Most of the victims suffered hand injuries," the official was quoted as saying by the Lebanese government news agency Al Wataniya.

In comments to Al Jazeera television, the official said that more than 170 injured people are in serious condition. About 100 medical institutions are providing assistance to the wounded, according to Abiad.

News reports said earlier that handheld pagers almost simultaneously detonated across the Middle Eastern country. Hezbollah blamed Israel for the explosions, threatening a "fair retaliation." According to an initial theory, the explosions were triggered by a cyberattack. But Reuters reported that the wireless devices had been brought to Lebanon for Hezbollah members over the past few months. Israel did not comment on the incident.