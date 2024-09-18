Israel planted explosives inside Hezbollah pagers fearing group was onto operation — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. Israeli intelligence services decided to blow up pagers and other devices carried by Hezbollah out of concern the Lebanese group might discover their secret operation, Axios quoted three US officials as saying.

"It was a use it or lose it moment," one of the US officials said.

A former Israeli official with knowledge of the operation said the country’s special services intended to use the booby-trapped pagers they had planted in Hezbollah ranks in a surprise attack "in an all-out war," Axios reported

The US news website said earlier that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his senior government officials and the heads of the intelligence services approved the operation earlier this week.

Israel did not inform the United States in advance about preparations for such an operation, two US officials told Axios. According to Israeli officials, they are aware that a major escalation is possible following the incident, while the military is on high alert for a possible response by Shia militia.

Pagers detonated across Lebanon almost simultaneously on Tuesday. Hezbollah blamed the explosions on Israel as it vowed to retaliate against the Jewish state. Reuters said the pagers had been imported by Hezbollah months ago. Acting Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said at least eight people were killed and 2,800 others were wounded in the pager attack. Israel has not commented on the incident yet.