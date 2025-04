NEW YORK, April 4. /TASS/. Key indices on the New York Stock Exchange fell by 2.4-3% after China came with the announcement of 34% extra duties on all products imported from the United States, according to the trading platform data.

The Dow Jones fell by 2.45% to 39,554.23 points. The S&P 500 index lost 2.63% to 5,254.56 points.

The Nasdaq dropped to 16,042.21 points, down 3.07%.