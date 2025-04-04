Senior diplomat, Russian envoys in Europe call West out for 'short-sighted' rhetoric

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko held a meeting in Vienna with the heads of Russia's diplomatic missions in Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltic States to stress the harmful nature of the West’s antagonistic approach towards Russia.

"The main focus was on the tasks of the Russian diplomatic and consular missions in implementing Russia's Foreign Policy Concept, approved by the President of the Russian Federation on March 31, 2023. Meeting participants analyzed the approaches of countries in the region to building bilateral relations. The shortsightedness and harmful nature of the current bellicose rhetoric of the West and the aggressive anti-Russian course pursued by the European capitals were noted. The situation in the OSCE was discussed in detail," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that the participants also discussed the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany, emphasizing the importance of conducting active work in the military memorial sphere, as well as countering attempts at historical revisionism. "Plans have been considered for the preparation and holding of commemorative events by the Russian diplomatic missions on the occasion of Victory Day," the ministry added. The participants of the meeting laid a wreath at the monument to the Soviet soldier-liberator on Schwarzenbergplatz Square.

Practical issues related to ensuring the proper functioning of the Russian diplomatic and consular missions in the region were also touched upon. "During his stay in Vienna, Grushko met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, during which a number of issues related to the functioning of the organization and the international agenda were discussed," the Foreign Ministry said.