US may withdraw up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe — TV

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. The US Defense Department is considering withdrawing up to 10,000 troops from Eastern Europe, NBC reported, citing US and European officials.

According to the TV channel, the servicemen who may return home are part of the contingent of more than 20,000 troops sent by the previous US administration to countries neighboring Ukraine in 2022. Thus, almost half of the current US contingent deployed in Eastern Europe may be withdrawn, although the initiative is in the early stages of discussion.

NBC pointed out that this initiative builds on Western concerns regarding Russia strengthening its positions in the region. European officials said that such a move by the Pentagon will only increase Europe's concerns that the US is abandoning its long-time allies.