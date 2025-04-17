Kiev's regime loses more than 165 troops in Kursk area over past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost up to 165 troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army lost up to 165 personnel, two tanks, an armored infantry fighting vehicle, five armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, three artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.

"During offensive operations, Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air-assault brigade and five territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Gornal, Velikaya Rybitsa, Zapselye, Miropolye, Sadki, Yunakovka and Yablonevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry stated.

Over the period of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost up to 74,780 troops, 410 tanks, 334 infantry fighting vehicles, 305 armored personnel carriers, 2,277 armored combat vehicles, 2,734 motor vehicles, 618 artillery guns, 57 multiple rocket launchers, including 15 HIMARS and seven MLRS of US manufacture, 28 anti-aircraft missile launchers, a self-propelled artillery system, 10 transport-loading vehicles, 125 electronic warfare stations, 18 counterbattery radars, 12 air defense radars," the statement reads.

The ministry specified that 57 engineering and other vehicles, including 23 obstacle removing vehicles, one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, five bridge-laying vehicles, and 15 armored repair/recovery vehicles and a command and staff vehicle were destroyed as well.