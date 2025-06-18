RDIF to sign over 10 agreements with foreign partners at SPIEF-2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will sign over 10 agreements with foreign partners from the UAE, China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and several other countries at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev announced on his Telegram channel.

"At SPIEF-2025, RDIF will conclude new agreements and expand partnerships: over 10 agreements are expected to be signed with Russian and foreign partners from the UAE, China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and several other countries. The projects will cover a wide range of areas: transport infrastructure, medicine, high technology, e-commerce, industry, food production, pharmaceuticals and education," he wrote.

Dmitriev noted that more than 10 meetings will be held with the fund's partners from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Bahrain and other countries.

"RDIF consistently advocates mutually beneficial cooperation and "building bridges" with partners open to honest and equal interaction. We see a steady interest of foreign investors in the Russian market. The states of the Global South are especially active," he said.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is under way on June 18-21. This year, the forum’s main theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.