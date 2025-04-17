Diplomat warns that OSCE has no future as long as West continues its 'games'

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, warned that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has no future as long as NATO and the European Union continue their "geopolitical games."

"As long as NATO and the EU refuse to stop their geopolitical games, the OSCE has no future," she said.

"What really matters here is not just to preserve the structure, but, most importantly, to cleanse the contents," the Russian diplomat added.