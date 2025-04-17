Kremlin says Ukrainian, US officials likely to discuss path toward peace in Paris

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. A Ukrainian delegation currently in Paris for talks with US officials and the "coalition of the willing" will likely discuss a potential path toward peace in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They will undoubtedly discuss various aspects of resolving the Ukraine crisis," Peskov said in response to a relevant question.

The United States reported earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will hold a meeting with their European counterparts in Paris on April 17-18.

The "coalition of the willing" held a summit in Paris on March 27, where representatives from around 30 countries discussed potential security guarantees for Kiev after the conclusion of the conflict. One of the key issues was the possible deployment of a military force in Ukraine. The United States was absent from this summit.