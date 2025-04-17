Russian troops liberate Preobrazhenka community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Preobrazhenka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Preobrazhenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations. They inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Ulyanovka, Uspenovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Novoekonomicheskoye and Mirolyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 385 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Miropolskoye, Prokhody, Ryasnoye and Novodmitrovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 65 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Olgovka and Borovaya in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a Kvertus electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 320 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Katerinovka, Poltavka, Seversk and Yablonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 320 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Karla Marksa, Zelyonoye Pole, Zelyony Kut and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 130 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Tomarino and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 90 personnel, nine motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfield, UAV production facility in past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military airfield and an enterprise producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, an UAV production enterprise, a warehouse of uncrewed boats and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 204 Ukrainian UAVs, five JDAM smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 204 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and five US-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed five JDAM guided aerial bombs and three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, and also 204 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 52,293 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,876 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,536 multiple rocket launchers, 23,741 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,203 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.