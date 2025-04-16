Taurus supplies to Kiev would usher in ‘new quality’ of Russia-Germany ties — ambassador

SEELOW /Germany/, April 16. /TASS/. If Germany provides long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, it will not change the situation on the battlefield, but will give "a totally new quality" to Russian-German relations, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said.

"I think that if that happens, it will be a very short-sighted move because, first of all, it will not lead to any changes on the battlefield," he said.

This, he said, could only prolong the conflict and lead to further casualties.

"Thirdly, it could mean a completely new quality in our relations with Germany, because Ukrainian soldiers, as far as we know, and even foreign military experts recognize this, can’t operate these long-range weapons," the diplomat said.

"Does it mean that German soldiers or officers will be standing by the missiles? But if this is the case, although all politicians flatly deny it, then it will indeed be a new quality in relations," the ambassador stated. "This quality will be completely unsavory."

However, Nechayev expressed hope that "sensible politicians in Germany have heard the necessary signals that were sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin on this issue, and they will draw the appropriate conclusions and will not allow escalation."

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union and the country’s likely next chancellor starting in May, said on Sunday that Taurus missiles could be given to Ukraine, if such a transfer got a blessing from EU partners. According to the politician, Ukrainian troops are on the defensive but, he said, should be able to strike Russian resupply routes. He mentioned the Kerch Bridge in this context.

Kiev has long been asking Berlin for Taurus missiles. They are viewed as an alternative to the UK-made Storm Shadow missiles, which have already been delivered to Ukraine. But the Taurus, made jointly by Germany and Sweden, has a longer range.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on November 28 that Moscow had repeatedly warned that launching Western long-range weapons into Russian territory would mean that NATO was directly involved in the conflict.