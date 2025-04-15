Russian envoy to Sweden responds to country’s position on Sumy strike

STOCKHOLM, April 15. /TASS/. Kiev’s army held a meeting in Sumy on April 13 involving high-ranking Ukrainian military officers and their Western "colleagues," and Russia struck a blow at them, Moscow's Ambassador to Sweden Sergey Belyaev told the country’s Foreign Ministry, where he was informed of Sweden’s position on the recent events in the region, the Russian embassy in the kingdom told TASS.

"On April 15, Russia's Ambassador to Sweden Sergey Belyaev was invited for a conversation at the Swedish Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with the position of the Swedish government on the recent events in Sumy. In response, relying on the statements of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry's official representative, the ambassador pointed out that an event was held in Sumy on April 13 with the participation of high-ranking Ukrainian military officers and their Western 'colleagues.' He also emphasized that the Ukrainian army regularly used civilians as human shields for military facilities in violation of international humanitarian law," the embassy's press service explained.

Russian diplomats also reported that "during a meeting with the director of the Swedish Foreign Ministry's Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the ambassador expressed his strong protest over another drone attack against the Russian embassy in Stockholm on the morning of April 15, during which containers with paint were dropped on the territory of the diplomatic mission." The embassy emphasized that "the Swedish side has once again brought the issue of the need to comply with the obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 to properly ensure the security of diplomatic missions in the country."

On April 13, Russian forces carried out a strike with two Iskander-M missiles on a meeting of the command staff of Ukraine’s Seversk operational-tactical group in the city of Sumy, eliminating more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen as a result. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the Kiev regime continues to use residents as human shields, stationing military facilities and holding events attended by military personnel in the city’s central district.