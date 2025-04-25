Russian Security Council will consider updated concept of migration policy this year

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. This year, the Russian Security Council will consider an updated Concept of the state migration policy, this instrument will help stop illegal migration, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with TASS.

"This year, it is planned to submit an updated Concept of the state migration policy of the Russian Federation for consideration by the Security Council following the decision made by the head of state to extend it until 2030," he said.

Shoigu explained that currently, law enforcement agencies, on the instructions of the head of state, "are implementing a set of measures aimed at improving control over the stay of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation, suppressing channels of illegal migration, and fictitious migration registration."

"The legislative framework in this area is being improved," the Security Council Secretary added.