MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out strikes on energy facilities in 15 Russian regions between March 18 and April 16, according to TASS estimates.

The Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Kherson and Krasnodar regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Crimea came under attack. The majority of strikes were reported in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

The attacks involved unmanned aerial vehicles, FPV drones and artillery, including HIMARS rocket launchers. A Ukrainian attack almost completely destroyed the Sudzha gas metering station in the Kursk Region.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Kiev had in fact failed to comply with the energy strike moratorium after March 18. The Russian Defense Ministry reports such attacks almost every day.

US President Donald Trump suggested that the parties to the conflict halt attacks on energy sites for 30 days in a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on March 18. Putin welcomed the idea and gave the relevant order to the Russian military.