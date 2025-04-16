MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Ukraine’s possible invitation of European Union leaders to Kiev on May 9 a "theatre of the absurd."

"The theatre of the absurd. For more than a decade now, these two words have characterized most of the events, steps, and statements that we hear and see from the so-called collective West and all those who pledge loyalty to it," the diplomat said on Sputnik radio after a request to comment on Ukraine’s invitation of the European leaders to Kiev on May 9, and words of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the consequences for those who will go to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade.

"You said [Vladimir] Zelensky stated that he was ready or could invite representatives of the European Union countries or heads of the European Union countries to Kiev for the event, probably on May 8, yes, they will celebrate, not on the 9th, or what?" she said.

"After all, earlier he said that it was precisely on the 8th that Memorial Day should be marked in solidarity with the countries of the European Union. Am I wrong? After all, this very regime, this very Zelensky, was sailing full speed away from May 9, rejecting it, marginalizing this sacred date, inventing narratives associated with how it should be celebrated in Europe—what they call Western Europe. And he was sailing with all sails set in the direction of May 8."

The diplomat said that due to the time difference the signing of the act of German surrender in 1945 fell on May 8 in Western European countries, and on May 9 in Russia.

Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine invited European leaders and high-ranking officials to visit Kiev on May 9 to divert attention from the Victory Day Parade in Russia.