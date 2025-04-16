Despite suspending space ties with Moscow, Europe still uses its equipment — Putin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. European countries have halted space cooperation with Russia, but continue to use Russian equipment, proof of its great value and efficacy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with students.

"In spite of the fact that our European partners stopped cooperating with us, essentially halting everything, nevertheless, Russian equipment is still functioning at their stations and facilities, including, I think, in Mars research. You get the picture," the Russian leader said.

Putin stressed that the equipment is being used even today. "This shows how valuable it is for them. They scrapped cooperation but did not remove the equipment. The equipment is working," he stated.

That said, the Russian head of state reiterated that given how complicated space technologies can be, cooperation becomes all the more important. "Every millimeter is brimming with ideas, filled with modern technologies. Back in the day, the Soviet Union, and then Russia, engaged in active interaction with its partners and until recently, we had been working with the Europeans," Putin emphasized, reiterating that cooperation was suspended at the initiative of the Europeans themselves.