ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 15. /TASS/. Mercenaries from Colombia and several other countries that are fighting for Ukraine are trapped in the St. Nicholas Belogorsk Monastery in Gornal, located in the Kursk Region, according to Viktor Vodolatsky, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration, and relations with compatriots, as reported by TASS.

Earlier, Russian military sources indicated to TASS that Ukrainian forces had killed one of their own officers after he tried to negotiate terms of surrender with the Russian military at the monastery.

"About 300 terrorists there have no intention of surrendering because they are members of death squads. All of them have blood on their hands. All are butchers who massacred civilians and they know well what awaits them. This group includes many mercenaries from Colombia and other countries. We can hear foreign languages in their intercepted communications," Vodolatsky stated.

The encircled gunmen are unwilling to surrender because they came to Kursk "to hunt humans."

The Gornal St. Nicholas Monastery, established in 1671 by hieromonks from the Ostrogozhsk Monastery, has been under Ukrainian artillery fire since August 2024. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has emphasized that the Ukrainian strikes have specifically targeted churches and monasteries of the Russian Orthodox Church.