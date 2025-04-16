Putin says new national project on space to be approved shortly

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the soonest approval of a new national project in the space area.

"In March, at a meeting with Roscosmos chief Dmitry V. Bakanov, <…> we agreed that a new national project would be approved in the near future to make sure that it is fully financed as part of preparation of the federal budget for 2026 and subsequent years by 2028," Putin said at a meeting focused on development of space-related activities at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

The new national project "aims to cover all areas most important for Russia, ranging from the creation of its own multi-satellite groups of various applications and national orbital station to farther space exploration programs," he added.