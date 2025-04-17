US dismisses Israel’s plan to carry out strike on Iran in May — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. Israel developed a plan to carry out a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in May 2025 but abandoned it after US President Donald Trump did not support the idea, the New York Times writes, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Israeli authorities expected the US to take an active part in preparations for the attack and defend Israel from Iranian retaliation. The goal "was to set back Tehran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon by a year or more."

However, Trump "has chosen diplomacy over military action" for now. In early April, he informed Israel that the US would not support a military operation against Iran, the paper notes. The US president raised the issue at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

US and Iranian officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a measured and positive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set to be held in Oman on April 19.