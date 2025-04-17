MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and prospective Chancellor Friedrich Merz should realize that any attack on Russian facilities using Taurus missiles would mean Germany joining the conflict to fight for Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"You know, I think the CDU leader should realize one thing. <…> Launching these missiles on any critical Russian transport infrastructure <…> would be considered as direct involvement of Germany in the hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime," she warned.

Meanwhile, the Kiev regime has been "a tool of this Western manipulation," Zakharova argued.