Trump administration may bar Americans’ access to China’s DeepSeek — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. Washington is considering ways to bar Americans’ access to the services of China’s DeepSeek, the New York Times writes, citing sources.

"The Trump administration this week moved to restrict Nvidia’s sale of AI chips to China. It also is weighing penalties that would block DeepSeek from buying US technology and debating barring Americans’ access to its services," the newspaper notes.

According to the New York Times, the US authorities are also considering banning DeepSeek from purchasing US technologies, including artificial intelligence chips. The US also plans to find out whether the Chinese company had circumvented the existing restrictions on chip purchases.

On January 20, China-based DeepSeek released a new version of the R1 chatbot, which allegedly surpasses OpenAI’s flagship ChatGPT. The developers of the Chinese chatbot say that they spent only $5.6 million and used outdated microchips to create their product. The chatbot has rapidly become popular among users across the globe and has led to fluctuations in stock markets due to investors' fears that Western AI-leading companies might be overvalued.