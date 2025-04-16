Ukraine-US negotiations on minerals deal proceed 'quite fast'

PARIS, April 16. /TASS/. Talks between Washington and Kiev on a minerals deal are progressing "quite fast," Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported citing a high-ranking Ukrainian official.

The source also said that the deal will be signed immediately after the negotiations are completed. He refrained from giving any exact dates, however.

In his words, the new deal stipulates that previous US aid to Ukraine will not be recognized as debt owed by Ukraine.

On April 11 and 12, Ukrainian and American representatives held technical talks to discuss the terms and conditions of the deal on Ukrainian natural resources. Later Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal reported that the consultations were continuing.

The minerals deal previously fell apart because of a verbal spat between Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the White House on February 28. On March 27, Kiev announced receiving a revised offer, one which was much tougher on Ukraine than the previous one. The last proposal demanded all of Ukraine’s revenues from natural resources as repayment for aid worth some $120 billion that Washington has provided to Kiev. Under the deal, the United States would also control an investment fund to help Ukraine’s recovery.

Since then, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that they are still reviewing the terms, while Zelensky complained that Washington changed the original terms of the agreement. Trump subsequently accused Zelensky of trying to back out of the deal, threatening him with big problems.