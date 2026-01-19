France, Russia destined to be friends — French politician

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia and France have a long history of relations and sooner or later will restore their friendly ties, a French politician told TASS.

"I live in Russia, I’m one of its citizens, but I would like to stress: I am a Frenchman. I am a French patriot and I love France - not [Emmanuel] Macron’s France but France in all its history," said Fabrice Sorlin, vice-chairman of the International Russophile Movement. In his words, he means the France of "Clovis, Joan of Arc, Louis IX, Louis XIV, Charles de Gaulle, thousands of churches, chapels, monasteries, cathedrals across the entire country, of Chevalier Terrail de Bayard, Versailles, Notre-Dame de Paris, the king’s necropolis, of philosophers and poets - Jean de La Fontaine, Victor Hugo, Pierre de Ronsard."

"I love France as I love my mother. You don’t choose your mother. And I love it with all my heart. But I have become Russian. I have chosen Russia and love it like a spouse. These are two very strong bonds and one doesn’t contradict the other, only complements it," Sorlin said.

"This is what I teach my children. We are both French and Russian. This is fine because I am convinced that France and Russia are destined to have good relations. It's in our history to be friends. And I know that sooner or later our countries will be friends again," he emphasized.