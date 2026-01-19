Kalashnikov repair teams service small arms, drones in special op zone

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Kalashnikov repair teams service the concern's products in the special military operation zone; military personnel can contact them in accordance with the established procedure, Kalashnikov Concern CEO and member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Engineers of Russia, Alan Lushnikov, told TASS in an interview.

"We have repair teams working in the special military operation zone to service a wide range of our equipment—from small arms to tracked chassis and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Our specialists monitor the nature of the damage and, in addition to performing repairs, analyze the information they receive and transmit it to enterprises for further work," Lushnikov said. He added that the concern has a representative office in the special military operation zone, which is known to the Defense Ministry and where military personnel can always turn in the prescribed manner.

Furthermore, representatives of the group’s design bureaus regularly travel to the special military operation zone to get feedback and provide recommendations or clarifications, in order to improve and upgrade the arms manufacturer’s products based on the military personnel feedback.