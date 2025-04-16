Serbian president cites FSB report as proof of attempted color revolution

BELGRADE, April 16. /TASS/. Following an investigation, Russia's Federal Security Service found that Serbia did not use a sonic weapon to diperse protesters during rallies in Belgrade in March 2025, reporting that signs point instead to an act of provocation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"Dear citizens of Serbia, an attempt to carry out a so-called color revolution took place in our country on the evening of March 15. The stage was set for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order. Yesterday we received an official report by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, which says categorically that sonic weapons, which are in service with the Republic of Serbia’s police, were not used during the protests," Vucic wrote on Instagram (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"I personally will insist on bringing to justice all those who misled the public and lied about the use of a sonic cannon or any other type of a sonic weapon," the Serbian leader said.

A group of Federal Security Service (FSB) experts said in a report published by Serbia’s Security Information Agency (BIA) on Wednesday that the government of Serbia did not use sonic devices to disperse the March 15 rally in Belgrade. The document says the events "have clear signs of an orchestrated provocation, involving a specially trained group of individuals who used smartphones to coordinate their movements, mimicking the effects of a sonic weapon."

Mass protests against the country's leadership took place in Belgrade on March 15. According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, the number of participants exceeded 100,000. A number of opposition media outlets released videos showing a crowd suddenly scattering to both sides of the street. They claim that they scurried off after an ultrasound device was used on them. Both the country’s police and interior ministry have refuted these reports, denying the use of such devices.

On March 29 Vucic said Russian FSB experts in Belgrade had started to investigate the reports.