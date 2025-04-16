Putin likens Elon Musk to Russia’s rocket engineer Korolev, says such people are rare

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin likened US entrepreneur Elon Musk to Soviet rocket engineer Sergei Korolev and said such people are not born very often.

"You know, there's a man - he lives in the States - Musk, who, one might say, raves about Mars. It is not often that such people, charged with a certain idea, appear in the human population. If even it seems incredible to me today, after a while such ideas often materialize. Just like in their time the ideas of Korolev, our other pioneers, got to materialize. They seemed incredible - some of the plans they made. But they all materialized," he said at the meeting with university students.

"A mission to Mars would be very hard. It now seems very difficult to implement. If you take an interest in this, you probably know," Putin went on to say.