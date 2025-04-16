US starts pulling out forces from military base in southern Syria — TV

BEIRUT, April 16. /TASS/. The US military command in Syria has started withdrawing from the country special forces deployed at a military base near the Koniko gas field in the Deir ez-Zor governorate, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported.

According to its information, the American servicemen left a facility in eastern Syria and headed for Iraq's Kurdistan Region, where a large US military base is located.

The US has established nine military bases and three outposts in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria in 2015-2018. They are located in the governorates of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Hasakah, as well as in the Al-Tanf area bordering Iraq and Jordan. A total of 2,200 US troops were deployed there in support of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Koniko base was established in 2017 and is located 23 kilometers northwest of the Al-Tanf area.