DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is holding its ground in the Chasov Yar area of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the cost of heavy losses in counterattacks and largely thanks to the town's strategic position, according to Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the head of the DPR, who was speaking on the Solovyov Live channel.

"Ukraine’s 28th Brigade in the Chasov Yar area is putting up very serious resistance. Intense battles are ongoing there. They are reluctant to surrender this location, which overlooks the entire agglomeration north of Konstantinovka. As a result, they are doing everything they can to maintain control, even as they sustain heavy losses during the counteroffensive," Kimakovsky stated.

He noted that from the city, the surrounding area is visible for dozens of kilometers. If Russian artillery is deployed in Chasov Yar, it will gain significantly enhanced capabilities. The Ukrainian army is attempting counterattacks using armored units. "They are trying to hold their ground. They still control some high-rise buildings, private residences, and an industrial zone. However, I believe this stronghold will fall soon," Kimakovsky concluded.

On Monday, DPR head Denis Pushilin indicated that Chasov Yar and Dzerzhinsk remain hot spots on the regional map.