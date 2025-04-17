MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities are actively seeking to undermine the autonomous status of Gagauzia, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who made the remarks at a news briefing.

She stated, "The Moldovan government is engaged in concerted efforts to dismantle the autonomy of this region. On March 25, Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Gagauzia, was detained on what appears to be an entirely fabricated charge; she is now under house arrest."

She also characterized the Moldovan Constitutional Court’s decision to declare unconstitutional the 1994 law on Gagauzia’s autonomous status as politically motivated. This law originally granted the region’s parliament the authority to participate in appointing the autonomy’s prosecutor; under the new rules, the candidate is now approved solely by the Moldovan Supreme Council of Prosecutors and the Prosecutor-General in Chisinau.

Zakharova further highlighted the "fabulous fines" imposed on Gagauzia’s residents for receiving social benefits through Russia’s Promsvyazbank. She emphasized that officials and politicians who introduced this practice from April 10 are living on grants from Western funds or are citizens of other countries.

"We strongly condemn the totalitarian methods employed by the Moldovan authorities against Gagauzia. We call on international organizations to address the blatant violations of human and minority rights and to compel Chisinau to cease its oppressive policies toward the Gagauz people. All of this is happening in the heart of Europe, within a region under the watchful eye of Western European public figures who claim to champion human rights," Zakharova said.

Situation in Gagauzia

Relations between Chisinau and Comrat have sharply deteriorated following the 2023 election of Yevgenia Gutsul as head of Gagauzia. Gutsul, an opposition candidate, expressed her intent to strengthen the region’s friendly ties with Russia and criticized the pro-Western Moldovan government’s confrontational stance toward Moscow. Moldova’s authorities attempted to declare her election invalid, but the Gagauz parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul. Several mass protests supporting her were held in the region. President Maia Sandu refused to sign the decree officially appointing Gutsul to the Moldovan government, defying legal procedures.

On March 25, Gutsul was detained at Chisinau airport and arrested in connection with allegations related to her election campaign financing. Recently, Moldova’s Constitutional Court abolished several laws requiring the prosecutor-general should coordinate the appointment of Gagauzia’s prosecutor with regional authorities. Supporters of Gutsul reported that police were heavily fining pensioners receiving supplementary payments through a charitable project run by the Eurasia Foundation, which is supported by Russia’s Promsvyazbank.