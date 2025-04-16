LONDON, April 16. /TASS/. Recent publications in Western media show that the UK is conducting unannounced hostilities against Russia, Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told a TASS correspondent.

"We are seeing these new revelations about the extent of UK and American involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. Following the sensational article by The New York Times, The Times has published its piece giving details about the British in Ukraine," the diplomat said. "This information did not come as a surprise to us. We have known about it for a long time and have spoken about it publicly. Only earlier such statements were presented here as Russian propaganda, and now British journalists themselves are writing about it," the ambassador pointed out.

"Why is London interested in such articles?" Kelin emphasized. "I think it is important for them to remind themselves and others of their role in unleashing the conflict and keeping it escalated. This is important against the backdrop of London's struggle for patronage over Ukraine in various Western formats such as Ramstein (contact group on arms supplies to Ukraine - TASS). There is also a desire to prevent a peaceful settlement. The abovementioned articles always advocate the most escalatory scenarios for the development of events," the Russian diplomat noted.

"It remains only regrettable that despite all the ‘frankness’ of the publications in The New York Times and The Times, there has not been an occasion for debates on this issue, for example in Parliament, where much smaller issues, including those of a political nature, are discussed. In other words, this is a tacit admission that the UK is conducting unannounced hostilities against us," Kelin said.