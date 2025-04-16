Russia’s oceanographic vessel Admiral Vladimirsky pays visit to Venezuela

KALININGRAD, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s oceanographic research vessel The Admiral Vladimirsky, of the Baltic Fleet, currently on a sea voyage in honor of the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, has paid an unofficial visit to the port of La Guaira in Venezuela, the Fleet's press service said.

For the crew of The Admiral Vladimirsky the visit to Venezuela was the first call to the port of a foreign country during the current oceanographic cruise.

"The crew replenished water, fuel and food supplies and performed technical examination of the vessel. The Russian sailors met with their Venezuelan counterparts and went on sight-seeing trips," the news release says.

The ship is now on the way to the designated area of the Atlantic Ocean according to the plan of the oceanographic voyage.

The Admiral Vladimirsky left Kronshtadt on March 13.

During the voyage it is expected to obtain unique bathymetric data, and conduct oceanographic and hydrometeorological research along the route, the press service of the fleet noted.

The ship’s profile

The Admiral Vladimirsky, an oceanographic research vessel launched in 1975, is named in tribute to Lev Vladimirsky, the esteemed commander of the Black Sea Fleet. Currently serving as a vital asset of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy, its primary mission is to investigate ocean currents and conduct comprehensive research in chemical hydrology. The vessel is equipped to perform a wide range of scientific observations, including marine biology, marine meteorology, actinometry, wave analysis, and aerology. Additionally, it features a helicopter pad and hangar, enhancing its operational capabilities. Notably, the ship's robust hull is designed to withstand ice thicknesses of up to one meter, ensuring its functionality in harsh marine environments.