MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev believes that the idea of a Mars mission is getting more real.

"This is getting more real," he wrote on the X social media platform, attaching a video about a potential flight to Mars.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared US entrepreneur and space pioneer Elon Musk to Soviet rocket engineer Sergey Korolev.