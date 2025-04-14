KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops who remain in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region are demoralized, with many of them surrendering amid battlefield defeats, a Russian army officer said.

"We regularly take [Ukrainian] fascists prisoner. They are demoralized," a deputy commander of the Russian Battlegroup North’s 30th motorized rifle regiment with the call sign Yesenin told reporters.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk Region. In his words, Ukrainian troops were surrendering actively as they were coming to terms with the fact that further resistance was futile.

Ukraine launched a large-scale attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. According to the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, over 86% of the area occupied by Ukrainian armed forces has since been liberated. In some areas along the border, the Russian army has already penetrated into the Sumy Region. The Russian defense ministry reports that the enemy has suffered over 74,000 troop losses since the onset of hostilities in the Kursk Region.