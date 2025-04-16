Time names Trump, Starmer, Milei, Merz among 100 most influential people of 2025

NEW YORK, April 16. /TASS/. Time revealed its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people of 2025, which includes US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Argentine President Javier Milei and Friedrich Merz, a candidate for German chancellor.

The politicians are part of the Leaders category. It also features US Vice President JD Vance; Syria’s Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa; businessman and Trump’s advisor Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency; US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.; and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

In the Titans category, the magazine named, among others, US comedian Joe Rogan Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer of Meta (designated an extremist organization in Russia).

The list of most influential artists includes singer Ed Sheeran, actresses Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Bell, and actor and producer Adam Scott.

The list includes six members of the Trump administration in what Time said is the "largest contingent from a political administration since Barack Obama arrived in Washington in 2009, a recognition of where global disruption originates today."

Olympic swimmer Leon Marchand, 22 years old, is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on the 2025 list is Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, who is 84 years old.

Time has not named anyone from Russia to the list.