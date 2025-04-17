Russian envoy points to important window of opportunity for Moscow, Washington

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The window of opportunity in Russia-US relations that opened after the recent change of administration in Washington has made it possible not only to resume political dialogue but also to revive cultural ties, Moscow’s Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said.

"It is symbolic that the window of opportunity that opened up in Russia-US relations after the change of administration [in Washington] has made it possible not only to resume political dialogue but also to revive cultural ties between our countries, which I am confident can and should serve as a bridge connecting the people of Russia and the United States," he pointed out at an event at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington, which was dedicated to the 185th anniversary of great Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

"America had a place in the life and work of Pyotr Tchaikvosky as there have always been a lot of his devoted fans here. In 1891, he took part in the opening ceremony of Carnegie Hall in New York, and his concerts in Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia were always crowded," the Russian ambassador added.

"Outstanding pianist Van Cliburn is another example of cultural connections between Russia and the US. In 1958, he won the Tchaikovsky Contest in Moscow, skilfully performing our great composer’s work and becoming a true messenger of peace at the height of the Cold War," Darchiev noted.

He concluded his welcoming address with a quote from Tchaikovsky, who had said: "May my music spread further, increasing the number of those who love it and find comfort and support in it.".