Ambassador slams UK scheme to register foreign influence as 'witch hunt'

LONDON, April 17. /TASS/. The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) developed by the UK authorities is an example of a "witch hunt" that will harm cooperation between the two countries and may receive a response from Moscow, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told a TASS correspondent.

"The announced new scheme is still very vague and raises a lot of questions. Nevertheless, it is a vivid symptom of the dismal state to which the British authorities have driven our relations," Kelin said.

"After reading the documents related to this scheme, it seems that London is not banning anything and is not punishing anyone. But we understand that the introduction of the obligation to declare certain agreements with the Russian authorities will become a sensitive deterrent for local citizens and organizations. We can predict another round of 'witch hunts', when those who simply wanted to maintain constructive relations with Russian partners without any political background will be attacked," the diplomat explained.

"Although bilateral contacts have already been reduced almost to zero, there is still something to damage. Including in the cultural, educational, military spheres, in the activities of organizations of compatriots. We do not exclude further complications in the work of our diplomatic missions," Kelin said. The ambassador also pointed to the fact that "what is happening seriously pushes back the horizon of normalization of Russian-British relations." "Over time, the new scheme will become an obstacle to the restoration of once active and mutually beneficial relations in a number of areas, including trade and investment," the ambassador warned.

"I also emphasize that there is still a lot of uncertainty in the parameters of the scheme, and we expect to receive clarifications from the local authorities. At the same time, our country, of course, reserves the right to retaliate," the Russian diplomat added.

About FIRS

On April 1, UK State Security Minister Dan Jarvis said that all persons acting in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Russian state will have to register on the list of foreign agents. According to him, persons associated with the head of the Russian state, its government, agencies, federal and regional authorities, including the armed forces, intelligence and law enforcement agencies, legislative and judicial bodies are obliged to do so. The statement on the UK government's website said that registration will also be mandatory for persons working with the Russian presidential administration, the Security Council, the State Council and political parties. UK residents will have to notify the FIRS of any arrangement with the abovementioned organizations before they begin to implement it.

The same measures will apply to anyone working with Iranian official bodies. According to a statement from the UK Home Office, individuals who fail to register with the FIRS could face up to five years in prison. These regulations will come into force on July 1.