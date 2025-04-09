Brent oil price drops below $61 per barrel on ICE first time since March 2021

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2025 delivery has dropped below $61 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since March 25, 2021, according to trading data.

As of 3:00 a.m. Moscow time (midnight GMT), the Brent price was down by 5.39%, to $60.89 per barrel.

By 3:07 a.m. Moscow time (12:07 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to $61.33 per barrel (-4.71%). Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2025 delivery was down by 5.93%, at $57.9 per barrel.