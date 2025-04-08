Darchiev, Coulter to lead Russian, US delegations to talks in Istanbul — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the second round of Russia-US consultations in Istanbul will be led by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev and Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, will lead the US delegation, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS.

"The second round of Russian-US consultations on normalizing the operation of the two countries’ diplomatic missions will be held within days," the ministry said. "The venue, expert format and participants in the meeting will not change. The consultations will be held in Istanbul. The Russian delegation, as before, will be led by Alexander Darchiev (now as Russia’s ambassador to the United States). The American delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter."

The previous round of consultations was held in Istanbul of February 27. The Russian Foreign Ministry assessed the consultations as "substantive and professional." The sides agreed to "continue dialogue via this channel," it noted.