Goldman Sachs says markets pricing in 70% probability of Ukrainian peace agreement

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs said bond pricing indicated that markets believed there was 70% probability of a Ukraine peace agreement, up sharply from before the November election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters news agency reported.

"Our modeling suggests that current market pricing for a peace deal has risen from below 50% prior to US elections to around 70% at present," Goldman Sachs said in a research note to clients.

It added, however, that this was slightly lower than a peak of 76% in February.

On March 18, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation discussed the situation in Ukraine, conditions for preventing escalation, and a number of international topics. Putin agreed with the American leader's proposal for a 30-day mutual ceasefire by the parties to the conflict in Ukraine from attacks on energy infrastructure.