Russian stock market closes with gains in major indices

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. At the close of regular trading on Wednesday, the MOEX Index rose by 2.01% to 2,861.83 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.65%, reaching 1,091.59 points. The yuan appreciated by 3.9 kopecks, climbing to 11.267 rubles.

"The MOEX Index moved in a mixed trajectory on Wednesday. In the first half of the day, selling dominated, and the benchmark retreated to 2,790 points. However, toward the evening, investor sentiment improved, and equities finished the session with solid gains," equity market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

Equity market

Among the top performers by the end of the session were shares of VK (+3.85%), VTB Bank (+3.5%), polymetallic holding Seligdar (+3.48%), and ordinary shares of Rostelecom (+3.23%). "The leading gainer in the equity market was the gold miner Seligdar, likely amid record-high global gold prices," Lead Analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova said.

At the same time, the steepest declines were posted by shares of Positive Technologies (-1.87%), LSR Group (-0.5%), and the timber industry company Segezha Group (-0.13%).

Outlook for April 17

On Thursday, the Russian market may respond to data on weekly inflation published today by the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat), Shepelev added. "This information is crucial in the context of the upcoming Bank of Russia meeting on the key interest rate, scheduled for April 25. The forecast range for the MOEX Index on April 17 is 2,750-2,875 points," the expert said.

Freedom Finance Global anticipates that on April 17, the MOEX Index will trade within a range of 2,850-2,950 points. The yuan is expected to fluctuate between 11.1 and 11.6 rubles. The US dollar is projected to hover around 82-84 rubles, while the euro is likely to remain within the range of 93-95 rubles.