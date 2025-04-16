WTO expects growth of Chinese exports in almost all regions of the world

GENEVA, April 16. /TASS/. Chinese exports are expected to grow by 4-9% in almost all regions amid the redirection of trade flows due to US tariffs on Chinese goods, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in its report on global trade prospects in 2025 and 2026.

"Chinese merchandise exports are projected to rise by 4% to 9% across all regions outside North America as trade is redirected," the WTO said.

"At the same time, US imports from China are expected to fall sharply in sectors such as textiles, apparel and electrical equipment, creating new export opportunities for other suppliers able to fill the gap," WTO experts noted.