International Trade Center forecasts global trade dip due to mutual duties

GENEVA, April 11. /TASS/. US import tariffs and retaliatory measures of other countries may lead to a contraction of global trade by 3% by 2040, said Pamela Coke-Hamilton, the Executive Director of the International Trade Center.

"Our initial estimates developed with the French economics research institute CEPII, calculated before the announcement of the 90-day pause and the additional tariff hikes on China, indicate that by 2040, the effect of the so-called 'reciprocal' tariffs and initial countermeasures could reduce global GDP by 0.7%," she said.

"Global trade could shrink by 3%, with significant long-term shifts in trade patterns and economic integration," Coke-Hamilton noted. "Exports from Mexico—which have been highly impacted—are shifting from markets such as the US, China, Europe and even other Latin American countries, with modest gains instead in Canada and Brazil, and to a lesser extent, India," she stressed.

"Vietnamese exports are redirecting away from the US, Mexico and China" and at the same time increasing substantially towards markets of the Middle East and North Africa, the EU, the Republic of Korea and other markets, the executive director added.