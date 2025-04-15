US sanctions slow development of China-Russia ties, but they will be overcome — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. US sanctions targeting payments are hurting relations between Russia and China, but the countries will overcome them, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Oil and Gas Forum.

"We will still overcome these sanctions sooner or later. Sanctions weigh us down very much," he said.

According to the ambassador, Russia and China need to settle the issue of mutual payments and are considering such options as an alternative to SWIFT.

"Between the two major neighboring countries, we can find many effective measures to resolve such problems," Hanhui said.

The diplomat said some companies still struggle to pay for Russian energy, as "some channels have been severed in the end."

According to Hanhui, US President Donald Trump will not be able to impact Russian-Chinese relations.

"Trump is trying to influence the development of our relations, but he will not succeed," he said.