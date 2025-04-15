Russia, US public figures to send letter to Putin, Trump to commemorate meeting on Elbe

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Public figures from Russia and the United States will send a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump calling for them to sign a statement in honor of the 80th anniversary of the meeting of American and Soviet troops on the Elbe.

"We now want to address the two presidents so that they can meet. The ideal moment for the meeting is on May 9th in Moscow. I urge all of us to appeal to the two presidents, first of all, of course, to President Trump, to come to Moscow on May 9th. There are already a lot of leaders from different countries who are going to come, and it would be great if Trump came to Moscow on May 9th. At least, here in Washington, we are trying to convince him," said Eduard Lozansky, president of the American University in Moscow, at the International Public Forum The Spirit of Elba: a Bridge of Trust, Friendship and Cooperation.

Nataliya Koneva, the daughter of Marshal of the Soviet Union I. S. Konev, noted that in modern times, when "many important political things are intensifying, meetings and negotiations are taking place, the spirit of Elba remains very relevant. Because it was a spirit of mutual sympathy, trust, and the desire to find common ground in resolving some contradictions," she added. "Today, as we gather on the eve of such a big celebration and the 80th anniversary of the meeting on the Elbe, we understand that today this spirit lives in the hearts of many people, descendants of those who met on the Elbe, and I am sure that in the souls of those of our allies - Americans, Britons - their descendants still have a desire to cooperate, understand each other and prevent the threat of a new war."

The forum participants recalled the role of the Red Army in the victory over Nazism in World War II. Citing historical parallels, they stressed that good relations between Russia and the United States are achievable today, and noted the importance of the activity of social movements in the two countries for the preservation of a common history.

In 2020, Putin and Trump adopted a joint statement on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the meeting of Soviet and American troops on the Elbe. The document says that the meeting on the Elbe was "a harbinger of the decisive defeat of the Nazi regime." It is noted that this meeting was the culmination of the "tremendous efforts of many countries and peoples" who united in the framework of the United Nations Declaration of 1942. The statement said that the joint struggle required huge sacrifices of millions of soldiers, sailors and civilians.

This time the declaration proposed by the social activists contains new points.