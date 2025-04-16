Gasoline prices in Russia up 8 kopecks in a week, diesel rises 5 kopecks — Rosstat

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The average consumer prices for gasoline in Russia increased by 8 kopecks from April 8 to 14, 2025, reaching 59.55 rubles per liter, while diesel fuel rose by 5 kopecks to 71.09 rubles per liter, according to data released by the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The average price of AI-92 gasoline increased by 7 kopecks to 56.36 rubles per liter. The price of AI-95 gasoline climbed by 10 kopecks to 61.56 rubles per liter, and AI-98 rose by 4 kopecks to 83.98 rubles per liter. The average price of diesel fuel rose by 5 kopecks, reaching 71.09 rubles per liter.

Between April 8 and 14, the price of automobile gasoline increased in 56 Russian regions, with the most significant rises recorded in Ryazan and Arkhangelsk (excluding the autonomous district) regions, where prices went up by 0.5%.

A decrease in prices was observed in five Russian regions, the most notable being in the Republic of Tuva, where prices dropped by 0.6%.