Russian Customs Service reports $5.6 mln of illegally transported foreign currency in Q1

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the year, the Federal Customs Service of Russia has identified cases of illegal foreign currency transportation by individuals totaling 473 mln rubles ($5.6 mln), the agency’s press service reported.

"The Russian Federal Customs Service identified 2,763 cases of unlawful transportation of cash by individuals between January and March 2025, amounting to the equivalent of 473.4 mln rubles," the statement said.

According to the report, individuals primarily attempted to smuggle US dollars and euros, with the most frequent destinations for currency outflows being Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Georgia, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Serbia, and Estonia. Currency inflows were also reported from these same countries.

The FCS noted that a total of 15 criminal cases have been initiated under the article on cash smuggling, 12 of which pertain to unlawful export. Additionally, 2,748 administrative offense cases have been opened for failure to declare or for false declaration of funds. Of these, 1,524 involve attempts to export foreign currency in an amount exceeding the $10,000 equivalent limit.

Rules for importing cash

The FCS clarified that individuals bringing cash into the customs territory in an amount exceeding the equivalent of $10,000 are required to submit a written customs declaration.

Furthermore, if a single individual imports more than $100,000 in foreign currency, documents verifying the origin of the funds must be attached to the passenger customs declaration.