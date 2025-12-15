Kuzya the crocodile, who lived with Novosibirsk man for 30 years, set to go back to Cuba

NOVOSIBIRSK, December 15. /TASS/. A rare Cuban crocodile named Kuzya, who has been living with a man in Novosibirsk for over 30 years, will be returned to his native land, as Moscow and Havana authorities are coordinating on the repatriation of the endangered reptile, the foundation’s press service reported.

"Our goal now is to return Kuzya to where he truly belongs: to Cuba, his historical homeland. To make this possible, the Compass Environmental Foundation has prepared appeals to the Russian Natural Resources Ministry, Rosprirodnadzor [the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources - TASS], the State Duma and the Cuban Embassy. We are working to ensure Kuzya is accepted into a suitable specialized center, where he will be provided with safe conditions and experts can oversee his relocation," the press service quoted the foundation’s director, Tatyana Kovaleva, as saying.

The press service noted that the crocodile was acquired by its owner, Yevgeny Fradkin, back in a time when there were no restrictions on keeping exotic animals. The animal is housed in a plumbing supply store and has become a local attraction. Specialists later determined that Kuzya belongs to a rare species: the Cuban crocodile, on the endangered species list.

The crocodile’s owner had attempted to give the animal to experts several times, but a suitable location could not be found. The situation became more urgent after the Russian government approved a list of animals prohibited from being kept at home. The owner is willing to surrender Kuzya if professional care is ensured, the press service noted.

"The foundation’s task is to ensure the long story of Kuzya the crocodile has a happy ending and to show that environmentalism helps overcome geopolitical barriers," the foundation concluded.

As of September 1, an updated list of animals prohibited from being kept at home came into effect in Russia. The list includes dangerous species: venomous snakes and spiders, large predators such as wolves, cheetahs, bears, as well as all species of crocodiles.